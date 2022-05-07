Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,689,000 after purchasing an additional 969,280 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,294,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.07.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.73 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

