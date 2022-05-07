Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Pretium Resources worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,072,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 65.0% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,864,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,309 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 649.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,032,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 894,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1,115.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 878,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 805,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,011.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 685,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 653,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

PVG opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

