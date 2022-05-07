Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,256 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000.

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

