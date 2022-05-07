Raymond James & Associates Acquires 34,702 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Forward Air were worth $9,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $99.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.66. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.41. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

