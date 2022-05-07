First Trust Advisors LP Sells 16,725 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $3,285,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $738,556.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,927 shares of company stock worth $4,119,157 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $96.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.32. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

