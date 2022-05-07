VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.58

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.58 and last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 9193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.
The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.
In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its position in VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 67,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware (NYSE:VMW)
VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
