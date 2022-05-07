VMware (NYSE:VMW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $104.58

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.58 and last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 9193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.17.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco raised its position in VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 67,025 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 3.7% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in VMware by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,099 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware (NYSE:VMW)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

