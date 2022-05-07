ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 77,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.40% of ChemoCentryx worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCXI stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 408.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

