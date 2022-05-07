Bank of America Corp DE Has $66.71 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,467 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.87% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $66,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLTR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000.

GLTR opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.38 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

