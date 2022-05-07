Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $67,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,128,000 after buying an additional 339,994 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $15,826,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 92.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 215,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,476 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.19. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 48.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

