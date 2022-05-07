Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $67,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71.

