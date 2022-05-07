Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,758 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $66,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.25.

NYSE JLL opened at $201.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $184.21 and a 1-year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

