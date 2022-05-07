Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,805 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in nCino were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $1,068,000.

Get nCino alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

NCNO opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.89.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). nCino had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $425,348.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,989 shares in the company, valued at $40,182,750.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.