Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

DD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

