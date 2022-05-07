BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRP. TheStreet downgraded BRP Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

NYSE BRP opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.13 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 5,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $123,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Valentine purchased 1,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, with a total value of $27,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,617 shares of company stock valued at $744,828 over the last ninety days. 35.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRP Group by 729.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 123,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in BRP Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in BRP Group by 96.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

