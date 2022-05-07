Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.