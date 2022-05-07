BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get BRC alerts:

BRCC has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of BRC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BRCC opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. BRC has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in BRC in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRC (BRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.