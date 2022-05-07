Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get Boqii alerts:

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Boqii has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.93.

Boqii ( NYSE:BQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 538,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195,737 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 425.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 175,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 142,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boqii (BQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.