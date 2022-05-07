Denny’s Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denny’s in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.59. Denny’s has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $18.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 73,693 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

