Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Devon Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of DVN opened at $69.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 283,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 215,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,251 shares of company stock valued at $9,827,922 in the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

