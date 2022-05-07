EverQuote, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EVER. Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.94. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $366.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,734 shares of company stock valued at $214,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in EverQuote by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EverQuote by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in EverQuote by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

