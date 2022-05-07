Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $6.72 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $26.35 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.44. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FANG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.22. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

