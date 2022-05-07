Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

FIS opened at $98.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

