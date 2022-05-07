FMC Co. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $119.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total value of $567,240.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $265,158,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $67,306,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

