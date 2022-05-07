Oppenheimer Weighs in on Global Payments Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $121.00 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $202.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average is $136.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock worth $270,255. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.