Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.51 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $477.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.74 and a 200 day moving average of $492.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

