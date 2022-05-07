Chart Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Chart Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GTLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

Shares of GTLS opened at $169.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.08. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1,382.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

