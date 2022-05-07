Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Lifted by KeyCorp

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HWM. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.04. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after buying an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after acquiring an additional 561,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.