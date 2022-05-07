Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Decreased by Barrington Research (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for IMAX in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Barrington Research also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IMAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

Shares of IMAX opened at $15.83 on Thursday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.40 million, a PE ratio of -43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

