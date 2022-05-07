Brokers Offer Predictions for ITT Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

ITT stock opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. ITT has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ITT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ITT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,181,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

