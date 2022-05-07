Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.30 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.71. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Methanex by 29.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,214,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

