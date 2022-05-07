Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Cut by Analyst

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $31.42.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,619,001.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the first quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after buying an additional 503,453 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 562,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in JELD-WEN by 9.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 56.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.