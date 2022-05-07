Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Cut by Analyst

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

MDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $38.05 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.4% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.01%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

