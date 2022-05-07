Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $4.75 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS.
Shares of LPX opened at $74.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $50.12 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.54.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.31%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,069 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $17,129,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth $245,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.
About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.
Read More
