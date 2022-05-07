Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $195.25 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

