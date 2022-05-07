Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUV. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

