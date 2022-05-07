Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

GENI has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth approximately $922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,387,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.