KeyCorp Comments on Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.42 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,911 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 73,674 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 694.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 368,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 322,152 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

