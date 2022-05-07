Oppenheimer Weighs in on Moody’s Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.39 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

NYSE:MCO opened at $300.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.89. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $287.01 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 64.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.