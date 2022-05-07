Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 3,400 by UBS Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ULVR. Barclays reduced their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($57.46) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($41.22) price target on Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) price target on Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($57.46) target price on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,927.50 ($49.06).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,597 ($44.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,494.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,746.26. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($40.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($54.82). The company has a market cap of £92.02 billion and a PE ratio of 18.49.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($47.01) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($188,032.48). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa bought 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($47.90) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($24,905.43). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

