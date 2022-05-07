Shell (LON:SHEL) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the company’s previous close.

SHEL has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($30.61) target price on Shell in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,574.20 ($32.16).

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,299.50 ($28.73) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £173.20 billion and a PE ratio of 11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,089.67. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($29.16).

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.