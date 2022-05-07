B. Riley Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CTO Realty Growth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. B. Riley also issued estimates for CTO Realty Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $373.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

CTO Realty Growth shares are scheduled to split on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 35,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 872,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 30,957 shares of company stock valued at $567,357 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

