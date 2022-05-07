CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $759.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 362.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 23.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

