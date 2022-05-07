Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research note issued on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceragon Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Shares of CRNT opened at $1.89 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks (Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.