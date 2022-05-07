Equitable (EQH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Equitable to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. Equitable has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.15%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,533.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Equitable by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 569,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

