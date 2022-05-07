FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.