Local Bounti (LOCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Local Bounti to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LOCL opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09. Local Bounti has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth $581,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Local Bounti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Local Bounti in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

