TaskUs (TASK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $226.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $85.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TaskUs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

