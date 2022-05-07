Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Montrose Environmental Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. On average, analysts expect Montrose Environmental Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

MEG stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $80.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, Director James K. Price bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 7,904.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,885 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4,752.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

About Montrose Environmental Group (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.