i3 Verticals (IIIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. i3 Verticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.280-$1.420 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.28-1.42 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect i3 Verticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.06, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.40. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

