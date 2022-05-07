Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $15.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.17 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $149.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $117.56 and a 52-week high of $231.80.

In other news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 54.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

